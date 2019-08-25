$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Murfreesboro, $20,000 Lotto America ticket sold in Mt. Juliet

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Middle Tennessee people are about to have an exciting trip to the bank!

According to the Tennessee Lottery, a player in Murfreesboro matched four white balls and the red Powerball last night.

The player also added the Power Play feature, which doubled the base prize of $50,000 to $100,000.

There was also a Lotto America player in Mt. Juliet who matched five white numbers for $20,000.

The Murfreesboro ticke was bought at Lopez One Stop Market on Veterans Pkwy. and the Mt. Juliet ticket was bought at Suggs Creek Market on Stewarts Ferry Pike.