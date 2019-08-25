$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Murfreesboro, $20,000 Lotto America ticket sold in Mt. Juliet

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
POWERBALL LOTTERY WINNER_1540135131234.jpg.jpg

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Middle Tennessee people are about to have an exciting trip to the bank!

According to the Tennessee Lottery, a player in Murfreesboro matched four white balls and the red Powerball last night.

The player also added the Power Play feature, which doubled the base prize of $50,000 to $100,000.

There was also a Lotto America player in Mt. Juliet who matched five white numbers for $20,000.

The Murfreesboro ticke was bought at Lopez One Stop Market on Veterans Pkwy. and the Mt. Juliet ticket was bought at Suggs Creek Market on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss