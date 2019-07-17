10-month-old dies after being left in hot car while mom said she put away groceries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 10-month-old girl died after being left in a hot car Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond Police said a child, identified as a female under the age of one, was found “suffering from possible heat-related distress.”

8News spoke with the mother who said what started as a trip to Food Lion ended with her finding her daughter cold to the touch, dripping in sweat.

The mother told 8News she drove home from Food Lion and saw her 10-month-old daughter was asleep in the backseat. The mom said she left her daughter inside while she put the groceries away.

The mother claims she came back out, no more than 20 minutes later and noticed her daughter’s lips had turned from pink to blue.

The mother said she put her baby in a cold bath and tried to revive her, then called 9-1-1.

Richmond Police said officers responded to the 4600 block of Britannia Road at 1:59 p.m. for the report of a child needing assistance.

The infant was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

Authorities in Richmond are investigating the infant’s death as suspected to be heat-related.

Police said foul play is not suspected, detectives ask anyone with information to call Detective J. Hewitt at (804) 646-6870.