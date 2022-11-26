FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire in Fall Branch Saturday morning.

Sheriff Wesley Holt of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said a call for a structure fire came in at 8:50 a.m. and units from the United (Greene County), Fall Branch, Sulphur Springs and Gray volunteer fire departments as well as the Greeneville City Fire Department responded.

Upon arrival, the first crew stated the fire was about 70% involved and seven people lived in the house. Six people were able to escape with one sustaining second/third-degree burns, however, one female victim, age 66, was unable to escape and died, according to the release.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the remains of the victim who died have been sent for autopsy and identification.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation bomb and arson division and investigators from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Others who responded to the incident include the Debusk Rehab Unit, Greene County EMS, Chaplain Danny Ricker and the American Red Cross.