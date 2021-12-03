1 dead in accidental shooting at Kentucky 911 center

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A 911 dispatcher in Bell County, Kentucky died Friday in an accidental shooting on the job.

According to Kentucky State Police, officers received a call around 1 a.m. from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. Two dispatchers were inside the 911 Center trading firearms when one of the weapons was discharged and struck Kyle Garrett, 23, of Frakes.

Garrett was transported to Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed by the state medical examiner’s office and the case is under investigation by KSP.