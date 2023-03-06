ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – 1 person is dead after a crash that occurred in Elizabethton at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday night, according to police.

A report from the Elizabethton Police Department says that Dayton Ray Stout, 71, from Elizabethton was traveling north on Grove Street when his vehicle veered off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole. The report said Stout was likely suffering from an unspecified type of medical emergency.

Stout was pronounced dead after arriving at Sycamore Shoals Hospital following the crash.

The Elizabethton Fire Department and the Carter County Rescue Squad responded to the incident.