1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting near West Virginia University campus

UPDATE: One person is dead, and two suspects are in custody, according to University Police, after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex, owned by WVU, near West Virginia University’s downtown Morgantown campus.

“Multiple agencies responded to support our department at the scene,” said UPD Chief W.P. Chedester. “We appreciate their cooperation and assistance as our investigation continues.”

The medical examiner has been called. University Police is not releasing additional information at this time as its investigation is ongoing.

Counselors from WVU’s Carruth Center are onsite at College Park to provide support for residents.

ORIGINAL STORY: We’re monitoring activity at or near the campus of West Virginia University. Campus police sent out alerts for shots fired at Building 20 of College Park. Original information had Building 21 but subsequent tweets clarified it as Building 21.

College Park is part of the apartment living area east of the main campus.

WVU Safety and Wellness tweeted out information from WVUAlert:

WVU ALERT – SHOTS FIRED (4:03 am): Gun shots at/near building 21 at College Park. Seek shelter. Avoid area. Follow @WVUalert.

UPDATE (4:24 am): Shots fired at/near Building 20 at College Park. UPD is investigating at the scene. We will release updates as new information becomes available.

UPDATE (4:39 am): Police continue to investigate at the scene. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call UPD at 304-293-3136. Updates will continue to be posted here as we receive new information.

ALL CLEAR (4:56 am): It is safe to resume normal activities. UPD officers are still on the scene as they finish investigations.