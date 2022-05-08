KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Carolina man has been arrested after a woman was found dead after a shooting at a rental cabin in Sevier County.

Sheriff Ron Seals says the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Caney Creek Road. After arriving at the scene, officers found a woman dead inside the cabin.

Julian Popoca, 21, of Wellford, South Carolina was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Seals say he was staying in the cabin with the woman. Her identity has not yet been released.