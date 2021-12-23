$1.6 mil. worth of fire damage to former Virginia Governor Chuck Robb’s home

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Damages estimate $1,625,000 for the two-alarm fire at former Governor and Senator of Virginia Chuck Robb’s house, which caught fire late Tuesday night.

The house is located in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road. The smoke alarms alerted occupants of the home to the fire, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department’s Twitter page.

No firefighters were injured while putting out the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation, according to FCFRD.

Originally tweeted by Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) on December 23, 2021.

The rescue department wants to remind the public that working fire alarms save lives.