Watch: Presumptive positive case of Brazilian variant found in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials said they have identified a presumptive case of the Brazilian variant in Shelby County.

As with other suspicious lab results, the test is being sent to the state for confirmation. At this time, it is not confirmed as the Brazilian variant.

Previously, the health department said they are investigating a presumptive positive case of the UK variant. They have not yet confirmed that test result either.

It’s not uncommon for a virus to mutate. According to the BBC, the Brazil variant emerged in July 2020 and the UK variant emerged in September. Research suggests that the UK variant is between 30 to 50 percent more infectious, but not more deadly.

It’s believed that the current vaccines being used will help protect the public from the variants, but they could be less effective.

While we wait for the results from the state, health officials said it’s important that everyone continues to take measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19: wash your hands, social distance, wear a masks and quarantine if you get sick.

On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department also gave an update on vaccination efforts in the county. To date, 83,220 Covid vaccines have been distributed. More than 61,000 of those were the first dose and the remaining 22,000 were the second.

Roughly 30 percent of people 75 and over have been vaccinated.

to those who have been dishonest about their elibility, Dr. Alisa Haushalter wanted to remind them “that means someone who is at risk of dying from Covid did not get an opportunity for a vaccine.”

Health officials also wanted to clarify some things about the second dose. The second dose serves as a booster for the first so there’s not a definitive time table on when you should get it. They encourage people to get it within six weeks of that 21st or 28th day.

It’s not going to have a negative impact on the outcome if you do not have it exactly three weeks after the first shot.

When it comes to vaccinating teachers, the health department said that would probably begin in March. They said they still have to vaccinate a good portion of the population who are “most at risk” for contracting Covid.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 85,234 total cases and 158 new cases Tuesday morning.

There have been 1,387 deaths. The health department says eight new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cases considered recovered is 80,580 and there are 3,267 known active cases.