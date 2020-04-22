1  of  3
Breaking News
VDH: 10,266 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, no new local cases Bristol man indicted after child’s death JCPD: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-26 early Wednesday morning
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

Walmart mandating one-way aisles to encourage social distancing

National Coronavirus Coverage

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY)- Walmart stores updated its response to the coronavirus pandemic by creating one-way aisles to encourage social distancing.

The single direction aisles are designed to increase social distancing, Walmart announced.

“One-way aisles are designed to increase social distancing and give customers more space on each aisle.”

The new measure starts Thursday at all Walmart stores.

New floor decals will be put in place to help indicate the correct traffic flow, Walmart announced.

Green ‘shop this way’ decals indicate you are traveling in the right direction.

Red, ‘do not shop this way’ decals indicate you are traveling in the wrong direction and must turn around.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss