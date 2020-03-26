Walgreens launches menu of household goods, groceries, medical supplies at drive-thru window

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Walgreens is now offering a drive-thru menu for a large number of goods to help customers practice social distancing.

According to Walgreens, essentials like household goods, cough and cold medicine, pain relief medication, baby formula, groceries and medical supplies can all be ordered off of a menu that is available upon request at the window.

Walgreens says there is no need to pre-order, leave your car or go in the store.

Walgreens is also offering other services like online health care provider consultations, advice on medications and prescription deliveries.

