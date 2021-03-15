Virginia governor, first lady to receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Monday

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a reporter’s question during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor and First Lady Northam will receive their doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.

According to a schedule from the office of Governor Ralph Northam, the pair plan to be vaccinated at 1:30 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been cleared by health organizations to be administered.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose. However, unlike the two-dose vaccines, the J&J vaccine is somewhat less effective against COVID-19 cases.

FDA researchers determined the J&J vaccine to be about 85% effective against the most severe cases of COVID-19 and 66% in moderate cases.

You can watch the Northams receive their vaccinations live on our website and Facebook page.