Virginia governor, first lady to receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor and First Lady Northam will receive their doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.
According to a schedule from the office of Governor Ralph Northam, the pair plan to be vaccinated at 1:30 p.m.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been cleared by health organizations to be administered.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose. However, unlike the two-dose vaccines, the J&J vaccine is somewhat less effective against COVID-19 cases.
FDA researchers determined the J&J vaccine to be about 85% effective against the most severe cases of COVID-19 and 66% in moderate cases.
