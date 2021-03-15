LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Virginia governor, first lady to receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Monday

National Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a reporter’s question during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor and First Lady Northam will receive their doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.

According to a schedule from the office of Governor Ralph Northam, the pair plan to be vaccinated at 1:30 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been cleared by health organizations to be administered.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose. However, unlike the two-dose vaccines, the J&J vaccine is somewhat less effective against COVID-19 cases.

FDA researchers determined the J&J vaccine to be about 85% effective against the most severe cases of COVID-19 and 66% in moderate cases.

You can watch the Northams receive their vaccinations live on our website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss