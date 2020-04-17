US reports deadliest day of COVID-19 as daily toll surpasses 4,500

US President Donald Trump flanked by US Vice President Mike Pence takes questions from journalists during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 16, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The United States saw the most deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Within 24 hours, 4,591 deaths were reported in the country, according to data from John Hopkins University & Medicine.

The previous record was 2,569 on Wednesday.

Nationwide, 33,268 Americans have lost their lives due to the virus. President Trump has often referred to the outbreak as “war with the invisible enemy”.

For context, 33,686 Americans died in the Korean War and 58,200 Americans died in the Vietnam War.

