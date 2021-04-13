U.S. FDA recommends pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 6 patients develop blood clots

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON (WGHP/WJHL) — U.S. government-run vaccine sites are expected to stop offering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after multiple people developed blood clots, according to the New York Times.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

The Food and Drug Administration made the announcement Tuesday after six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and FDA are working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots.

“Right now, these adverse event appear to be extremely rare,” the FDA said in a post on Twitter.

Until these agencies can determine the risk, all vaccine providers are under recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, the FDA and CDC are not requiring them to stop.

The FDA said in a tweet that the CDC would convene a meeting on Wednesday to review cases.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause,” FDA tweeted.

Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause. This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

The New York Times reports that one woman died from a possibly vaccine-related clot. Another is in critical condition. All six of the patients were woman between ages 18 and 48.

The decision to halt use of the vaccine comes after the U.S. has already used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on more than 6.8 million people, according to the FDA.

#COVID19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

News Channel 11 has reached out to state and regional health departments to see what impact the pause will have on local events.

Sullivan County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Mark Moody said county health officials are working to formulate a plan regarding the FDA’s announcement.

A public information officer from the Virginia Department of Health said a statement will be released soon on plans for vaccination events using the vaccine.