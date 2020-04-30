Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announces plans to test all state nursing home residents, employees at White House briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C (WJHL) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee appeared at President Donald Trump’s press briefing surrounding the efforts to protect elder Americans from COVID-19.

In the briefing, the president revealed a proclamation to mark the month of May as Older Americans Month alongside updates that his administration is making to protect senior citizens, who are vulnerable to the complications of COVID-19.

“My administration is doing everything possible to support the state-led management of nursing homes,” the president stated while introducing Gov. Lee.

Lee took the podium to describe the initiative that Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced during the state’s press briefing yesterday to test all residents and staff of Tennessee’s 700 nursing homes.

“It will be a great undertaking, but it honors the value of these lives in those facilities,” Lee said.

She said over the next few weeks, they're requesting all long-term care facilities to test all their residents and staff reporting any positive cases. — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 29, 2020

Trump said his administration is providing almost $1 billion in grant money to states to support services to benefit senior citizens. The grants would support programs like meal delivery and home healthcare programs, he said.

He also announced what he called “new rules” for nursing home facilities to report positive COVID-19 results to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to families of residents in those facilities.

