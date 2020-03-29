Tenn. doctors cite Columbia University research in support of stay-at-home order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Last week, Columbia University researchers used a New York Times database of known COVID-19 cases and Census Bureau transportation data to model how the pandemic could evolve within the coming weeks.

According to these researchers, coronavirus could overwhelm the U.S. without urgent action. Their main concern surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak is that the growth of transmission is driven by those who are asymptomatic who spread the virus without knowledge of their infection.

Dr. David Arnoff, Director of the Division of Infectious Disease at Vanderbilt University, spoke on CNN and emphasized that urgent action needs to be taken by Gov. Bill Lee to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“This virus needs to be slowed down,” Arnoff said during the CNN interview. “A shelter-in-place or safe-at-home policy enacted across the state is where we need to be heading if we want to flatten the curve and not overwhelm out healthcare facilities with patients.”

This isn’t the first time a Tennessee medical professional has urged Tennessee state officials to take further action.

Last week, after Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 17 that closed bars and restaurant dining areas across the state, four physicians agreed that although this is a big step toward slowing the spread of COVID-19, it’s not enough.

