State Fair of Virginia canceled due to COVID-19

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The Virginia Farm Bureau Board of Directors have canceled one of the state’s most anticipated events due to COVID-19 concerns. The State Fair of Virginia will not happen this year.

Organizers said they spent countless hours analyzing options for a traditional state fair. However, at this time, Virginia is still in Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s reopening plan which limits the number of guests permitted for fairs and events.

“We took our time looking at all of the different ways to make the event work under the current COVID-19 limitations. That included attendance, social distancing, face masks, temperature checks and other CDC and public health guidelines,” the state fair posted on their website.

Under severe restrictions, the annual fair would not be the traditional event that our community loves, event organizers said.

The state fair is still considering options to offer fair food. Any registered vendors who paid a deposit for the 2020 state fair will be reimbursed.

The 2021 State Fair of Virginia is scheduled to take place on September 24 through October 3.