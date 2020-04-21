Some Social Security recipients with dependents must submit info by noon Wednesday in order to get full stimulus payment

WASHINGTON (WJHL) – Certain Social Security recipients have until noon Wednesday to submit additional information to the IRS in order to receive their full economic stimulus benefit.

According to the IRS, more information is needed from those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs benefits who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years and have eligible children.

The Social Security Administration says this also applies to “any new beneficiaries since January 1, 2020, of either Social Security or SSI benefits, who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019.”

In order to receive the $500 per eligible child benefit on top of the $1,200 benefit, those recipients need to submit additional information on the IRS website.

The deadline is 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 22.

Those who do not meet the deadline will still receive $1,200 at this time, but will have to file a 2020 tax return in order to get the $500 per child payment.

According to the Social Security Administration, SSI recipients have until later this month to complete this step, but a deadline has not yet been set yet.

