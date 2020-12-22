“So soon…very, very soon”: Rep. Phil Roe reveals Americans could receive payments within days

FILE – In this July 17, 2018, file photo, House Veterans Affairs Chair Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., speaks during a subcommittee hearing about the Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Roe on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 announced that he will retire at the end of the 116th Congress. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJHL) — After months of uncertainty and negotiation among U.S. lawmakers, the House on Monday passed a $900 billion pandemic relief bill that’s set to provide Americans with aid as the COVID-19 surge persists across the country.

The measure passed 359-53.

Tennessee First District Congressman Phil Roe (R-Tenn.) in Washington, D.C. spoke with News Channel 11’s Josh Smith after voting in favor of the stimulus bill and what this milestone could mean for Tennesseans in the upcoming week.

Roe revealed that he expects first direct paychecks to flow into bank accounts of eligible Americans within a matter of days.

“They’ve already sent them out once,” Roe said. “So, this will be easier. Certainly, if it’s not this week, it will be the next. So, soon. Very, very soon.”

In addition to the $600-per-person payments along an 11-week extension of the $300-a-week unemployment benefit, Roe said the House-passed bill also includes $290 billion geared toward small business payroll protection loans (PPP).

“A lot of people here are really going to benefit from this, especially those in season work and restaurants — businesses that have been really hard hit,” Roe said.

Roe continued saying that as the vaccine distribution persists in an effort to blunt nationwide COVID-19 case spikes, the bill includes $20 billion to keep the doses rolling to states to provide citizens with free vaccines.

Another $80 billion is set aside for education to offset the pandemic’s budgetary blow — this will include 80% to K-12 public education and 20% to colleges.

School systems spanning across the Northeast Tennessee region continue reverting to remote learning schedules in scattered attempts to provide safe learning environments for staff and students.

The legislation will yield funding to expand broadband internet access in rural areas, aiming to guarantee that no student is left without the resources and tools needed to resume studies digitally.

Besides funding needed to propel the country out of the COVID-19 crisis, the legislation contains provisions to eliminate surprise medical billing, according to Roe.