Sheriff: South Carolina employee lied about having coronavirus, led to company shutdown

White House Coronavirus Task Force gives update on outbreak
by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man is facing charges after falsely claiming to have coronavirus, which led to the shutdown of a company in Spartanburg.

A SITEL employee falsely claimed he had COVID-19, causing the company to shut down for five days, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

“Seems to me like the fellow just wanted a two week paid vacation,” Sheriff Chuck Wright said during a press conference Thursday.

Photo of forged doctors note (Courtesy of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff says he used a forged doctor’s excuse.

He is facing charges for breach of peace and forgery and is facing up to ten years in prison.

