Sam’s Club providing members with free virtual visits with Santa

(WJHL) – Sam’s Club will be bringing its members to the North Pole this Christmas season through virtual sessions.

Parents can book online visits with Santa Claus for their children thanks to Sam’s Club.

According to Sam’s Club, spots for the virtual visits are first-come, first-served.

To visit with Santa, click here.

Parents can choose from a diverse group of Santas and provide some extra facts about their children so he can personalize each visit with the kids.

A free photo and video of the sessions will be provided to Sam’s Club members.

Even if you cannot book a Santa session, the website has a portion for writing letters to the big man.