Rep. Burchett: ‘We’re being told we are voting on a COVID relief bill today and a funding bill’

National Coronavirus Coverage

by: Caleb Wethington

Posted: / Updated:

Tim Burchett. (Photo: WATE)

(WATE) — Sunday morning, State Representative Tim Burchett tweeted out that Congress may be voting on a COVID-19 relief bill and a funding bill.

He says, as of 9:24 a.m., that no one has seen either bill, but both are over 1,000 pages.

This comes as Congress passed a two-day stopgap spending bill on Friday, to avert a partial government shutdown and buying more time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss