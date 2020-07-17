Reba McEntire, Vince Gill to perform livestreamed concert Saturday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 16: (L-R) Honoree Reba McEntire accepts an award onstage from Vince Gill during the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Missing concerts yet?

Country legends Reba McEntire and Vince Gill will perform vitrually together from the Grand Ole Opry Stage on Saturday night.

The pair are the latest in a series of Circle Sessions livestreamed concerts, hosted by Bobby Bones.

The online show starts at 7:30 p.m. with various artists, and Reba and Vince will take the stage at 8.

You can watch the show live online by clicking here or check your local listings or providers to watch it on TV. For more information, click here.

