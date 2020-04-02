‘Reading Rainbow’ host LeVar Burton will read stories on Twitter this week

LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

(WFLA) – Levar Burton is carrying on his “Reading Rainbow” legacy in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former children’s television personality will start live streaming reading sessions on Twitter starting Friday, April 3rd.

“During this difficult time, LeVar would like to contribute by reading aloud to folks who could use some diversion for themselves and their families,” his website says.

Nerdist reports Burton is taking the premise of his podcast LeVar Burton Reads, and making it available on Twitter.

Good Morning, Y’all…

I am thrilled to announce that this coming Friday, APRIL 3RD, I’ll be reading a selection from master storyteller, @neilhimself, Neil Gaiman. 6pm Pacific – 9pm Eastern. ##bydhttmwfi pic.twitter.com/gWGemxeuxl — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 1, 2020

Though details are scarce, there will be three different sessions, starting with one “For Adults,” which will take place on Fridays at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. A children’s segment will stream live on Mondays at 12 pm ET/9 am PT. He will read to young adults on Wednesdays at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

On Friday, Burton said he will be reading a selection from story teller Neil Gaiman.

Burton is best known for his acting roles on “Roots” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and for hosting the educational children’s television series “Reading Rainbow,” which aired on PBS from 1983 until 2006. In the following years, he has become a champion of children’s literacy.