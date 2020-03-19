Publix designates 7-8 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays for customers 65 and older during spread of COVID-19

1  of  5
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Publix is following the trend of other grocery stores by setting an hour of shopping aside for senior citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release from Publix Super Markets, Inc., customers ages 65 and older will have a designated shopping time of 7-8 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

This will go into effect on Tuesday, March 24 and continue until further notice.

The release says the Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on those days to serve the senior customers.

