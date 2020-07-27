Planet Fitness to require masks be worn inside facilities at all times

A woman leg lifts at Planet Fitness in the Columbia Mall on July 24, 2017 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Mall space is being repurposed as more department store chains close stores that have traditionally served as “anchors” at malls. The Planet Fitness now occupies the space that was previously a Sears. Abandoned by the big brands, deserted by the young, the American mall, once temples of the shopping, have become ghost towns, victims of the explosion of online shopping. / AFP PHOTO / Don Emmert / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by John BIERS, “Deserted, US shopping centers look for a future” (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Masks will soon be required to be worn during workouts at all Planet Fitness locations, according to an email sent to gym members.

The email says Planet Fitness updated its cleanliness policies and procedures by requiring members and guests to wear masks while inside the company’s facilities.

Planet Fitness provided the link to a video offering tips on how to work out while wearing a mask, which can be viewed below:

The mask requirement goes into effect on Saturday, August 1.

Masks can be provided for anyone who does not have one or forgets it at home ahead of their workout.

