Planet Fitness to require masks be worn inside facilities at all times

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Masks will soon be required to be worn during workouts at all Planet Fitness locations, according to an email sent to gym members.
The email says Planet Fitness updated its cleanliness policies and procedures by requiring members and guests to wear masks while inside the company’s facilities.
Planet Fitness provided the link to a video offering tips on how to work out while wearing a mask, which can be viewed below:
The mask requirement goes into effect on Saturday, August 1.
Masks can be provided for anyone who does not have one or forgets it at home ahead of their workout.
For more information, click here.
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.