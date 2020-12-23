Pelosi responds to Trump: Let’s push for $2K this week

TAMPA (WFLA) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday night responded to President Trump’s call for an increase in stimulus funds following Congress’s passage of the COVID-19 relief package this week, saying she’s ready to push for the $2,000 checks the president requested.

“Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks,” Pelosi tweeted, placing the blame on GOP lawmakers. “At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!”

President Trump announced on Tuesday night called on Congress to amend the current COVID-19 relief bill, saying he wants $600 direct payments to be increased to $2,000.

Trump called the $900 billion Covid relief bill passed by Congress an unsuitable “disgrace” until bigger direct payments are made to individuals and families.

The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses. It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pushed for Trump to sign the bill as is: “We spent months trying to secure $2000 checks but Republicans blocked it. Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we’re glad to pass more aid Americans need.”

“Maybe Trump can finally make himself useful and get Republicans not to block it again,” he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) seemed to respond to Trump’s video on Twitter saying: “The #COVID19 package, while imperfect, will save jobs and lives. The sooner the bill becomes law – the better. It will allow millions of businesses to avoid bankruptcy, deliver vaccines even faster, help those unemployed and provide money for families who are struggling.”

Trump is scheduled to leave on Wednesday afternoon to spend the rest of the year at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.