No Peeps for Halloween: Marshmallow candy production shut down due to pandemic

WARMINSTER, PA – APRIL 18: Pink and yellow Marshmallow Peeps are seen April 18, 2003 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Just Born, the manufacturer of Marshmallow Peeps, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marshmallow Peeps, and now produces more than one billion individual Peeps per year. Last Easter, more than 700 million Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies were consumed by men, women, and children throughout the United States. Strange things people like to do with Marshmallow Peeps: eat them stale, microwave them, freeze them, roast them and use them as a pizza topping. Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies come in five colors. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Trick-or-treating — however it will operate during COVID-19 — will be Peep-less this year after the production of the marshmallow confections was halted due to the pandemic.

The candy’s owner, Just Born, just announced its Peeps will not be available for Halloween — in addition to Christmas and Valentine’s Day, according to Axios.

The reason? The company wants to be sure Peeps will have enough stock for their signature holiday: Easter.

Peeps are traditionally shaped like yellow chicks, but can vary in shapes based on holidays.

“We look forward to offering our fun seasonal shapes and packaging at all major seasons again beginning with Halloween of 2021,” the company said in its statement.

Just Born is also in charge of Hot Tamales and Mike and Ike candies — which will also be missing from Trick-or-Treat baskets this year due to production shutdown.

Peeps, first introduced in 1953, remain a polarizing sweet among consumers, with a simple Google search yielding articles with titles like, “Sorry, but Peeps are disgusting” and “How a ‘Horrendous’ Candy That So Many People Hate Became a Best-Selling Easter Treat” .

The taste of the candy appears to be an acquired taste for some, with some revolted by the treat’s high blend of sugar, corn syrup and gelatin.” Not to mention that some scientific studies have even shown Peeps to be virtually indestructible.

While Peeps may be absent from (socially distanced) jack-o-lantern buckets on Oct. 31, chick-or-treating will go on in 2021.