New Orleans calliope tribute for jazz great Ellis Marsalis

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A tourist riverboat calliope blasted hymn and gospel tunes across New Orleans’ French Quarter as a tribute to jazz pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis, who died Wednesday of COVID-19.

A medley including “How Great Thou Art” and “I’ll Fly Away” climaxed with “When the Saints Go Marching In” and the “Ode to Joy” from Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.

FILE – In this May 5, 2013, file photo, jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis, father of musicians Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, Delfeao Marsalis and Jason Marsalis, acknowledges the crowd after performing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

FILE – This April 28, 2019, file photo, shows Ellis Marsalis during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

The Natchez, right, and another tourist riverboat sit at the dock because of COVID-19 precautions, Friday, April 3, 2020 in New Orleans. A few people were on the Natchez, which played a 15-minute medley of hymn and gospel tunes Friday as a tribute to the late jazz pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis, who died Wednesday of pneumonia brought on by the novel coronavirus.

Debbie Fagnano, the calliope player for the riverboat Natchez, plays a 15-minute hymn and gospel medley, Friday, April 3, 2020 as a tribute to jazz pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis, who died Wednesday of pneumonia brought on by COVID-19. A steamboat company spokeswoman said that since the calliope carries a long way, the Natchez may play brief concerts on Friday as morale-boosters.

Tristan Dufrene was among several people making cellphone videos of the performance. Afterward, she said it was beautiful.

Marsalis taught generations of jazz players, including four of his six sons. His son Wynton is a trumpeter and the artistic director of jazz at New York’s Lincoln Center.