(WJHL) – The National Park Service has closed all overnight shelters and privies in areas under the Appalachian National Scene Trail Park Office.

The closure affects 55 shelters along the Appalachian Trail from Virginia north.

According to the release, “These modifications to operations are in support of federal, state, and local efforts to ensure the health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, partners, and local communities.”

A full list of shelters impacted can be found here.