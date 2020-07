Jimmie Johnson sits in his car before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

COLORADO (WJHL) – Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is missing this week’s race after testing positive for COVID-19. He took to social media Saturday to offer an update on his condition.

A quick update pic.twitter.com/qBFMztE8F3 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) July 4, 2020

Johnson said he and his wife are trying their best to ensure that their kids do not test positive for the novel coronavirus as well.

