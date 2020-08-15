NASCAR driver Austin Dillon out after positive COVID-19 test

Driver Austin Dillon sits next to his car before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.

Richard Childress Racing says Dillon tested positive Saturday morning.

He is now self-quarantining away from the team. His wife and son remain healthy and symptom-free.

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona.

Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan.