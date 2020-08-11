Myrtle Beach State of Emergency extended due to COVID-19 concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An extension to Myrtle Beach’s State of Emergency was signed by Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune on Monday.

The extension, which is due to COVID-19, will last for 30 more days, unless it is ended earlier or extended again.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has declared Horry County a hot spot. They say there’s a continued need for social distancing and other health and safety measures to prevent further spread of the illness.

City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Director Mark Kruea said the extension does not close any businesses or place new restrictions on travel. It determines a health emergency exists and precautions are advised to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The city requires residents and visitors, ages 10 and up, to wear a cloth facemask at retail and foodservice establishments, as well as in public spaces at overnight accommodations.

Beachgoers must abide by strict social distancing practices. The beach will be policed to enforce these safety measures.

Many states have traced cases of COVID-19 back to vacation time in the Myrtle Beach area and require those who visit to quarantine when they return home.

