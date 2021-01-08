‘My New Normal’: 7-year-old Michigan girl publishes book about COVID-19 life

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — A 7-year-old Michigan girl named Mackenzie Smith has published a book about her life during the pandemic.

Hand-washing and mask-wearing are two of the biggest things Mackenzie, also known as “Kenzie,” highlights in her book “My New Normal,” along with how everything changed.

“The book is mostly about how coronavirus started to affect my life. And just how I want people to stay safe and follow the rules,” said Mackenzie, who lives in Lansing.

When things began shutting down and health mandates from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out, Mackenzie, like many children, didn’t understand why or the importance of it.

“We have to follow the rules, and we have to all stay safe and healthy,” she said.

Her parents explained the importance of the governor’s health mandates and COVID-19, or as Mackenzie calls them, “Big Gretch’s Rules.” She then wanted to share that knowledge and her experience with everyone.

“I feel like it was a team effort,” said her father, Martel Smith. “It was just Mackenzie spilling her mind out and about how she was feeling when it came to the virus.”

Mackenzie talks about everything from Zoom class to graduating from kindergarten during a pandemic. However, she’s ready for things to get back to norma.

“I wanna go back to school every day, even on the weekends! I can’t wait to see all my friends! But no matter the place, my friends are always close to my heart,” she said.