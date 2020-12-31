More than 10,000 North Carolina students unaccounted for amid pandemic

FILE – This Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 file photo shows a sign for the Julius I. Foust Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C. A report from the state’s Department of Public Instruction released in December 2020, estimates the whereabouts of less than 1% of the roughly 1.5 million students in the state system is unknown. (Abby Gibbs/News & Record via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — At least 10,000 North Carolina public school students are unaccounted for amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A recent report from the state’s Department of Public Instruction estimates the whereabouts of less than 1% of the roughly 1.5 million students in the state system is unknown.

The pandemic has upended the way students learn. Parents across the state having the option to have their kids learn remotely.

Most students are taking at least part of their classes in person.

Social workers, truancy officers and counselors are working to track down every student whose whereabouts are still unknown.