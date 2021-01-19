Mississippi smokers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

(WKRG) – Mississippi is one of two states that has included smoking on the list of chronic health conditions that make people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, Governor Tate Reeves expanded the list of eligible residents to include those 65 and older and people with chronic health conditions that may put them at higher risk for COVID-19. The qualifying conditions include smoking, obesity, pregnancy, diabetes, cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, sickle cell disease and those with a weakened immune system from an organ transplant.

New Jersey has also made the vaccine available to smokers, while some other states have included smokers among those next in line to receive the vaccine.

First responders and other essential workers, including teachers, are not yet eligible to get the shot in Mississippi, but Gov. Reeves has said he expects them to be included in the next phase.

Mississippi made 20,000 new appointments available for the vaccine on Monday. All of those slots were filled within hours.