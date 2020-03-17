McDonald’s halts dining room services, limits customers to take-out options

1  of  3
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (CNN) – McDonald’s is the latest restaurant to limit service as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the U.S.

The company made the announcement Monday, saying all dining halls will be closed.

Drive-thru, walk-in take out and delivery options will still be available to customers.

McDonald’s will also close all playplaces at U.S. Locations.

Those changes are now in effect, and the franchise is also recommending independent franchisees following along with company protocol.

