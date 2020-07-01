MAP: Heading to South Carolina’s beaches? Mask requirements depend on where you go

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate to stop the COVID-19 outbreak, instead leaving the decision to local governments.

MAP: Mask decisions by South Carolina cities and counties

This map was last updated on June 30. Return daily for updates.

McMaster said mandating masks is “impractical,” but strongly encouraged masks be worn in public.

“This is a dangerous, deadly disease,” McMaster said. “You’ve got to follow the rules. Wear your masks. Keep that distance from people. Wash your hands. Be careful. If you’re sick, go home.”

McMaster said cities can legally impose their own mask mandates, echoing what South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday.

