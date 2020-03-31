Kroger Mid-Atlantic looking to fill more than 1,500 job openings

ROANOKE, Va. (WJHL) – In the wake of the spread of COVID-19, Kroger Mid-Atlantic is hoping to fill more than 1,500 openings as quickly as possible.

According to a release from Kroger Mid-Atlantic, there are more than 1,500 openings in Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

The release says the Mid-Atlantic division of Kroger has already hired more than 500 new employees to continue to keep up with the current demands.

Kroger began an expedited hiring process two weeks ago to cut down on time between applying and starting employment, which has resulted in new hires starting in an average of 72 hours according to the release.

To apply for any of the positions at retail stores, manufacturing plants or distribution centers, click here.