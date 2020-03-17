Keeping kids active and engaged while social distancing

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — All public schools in the mountain state are closed due to COVID-19, and so are most activities, leaving kids bored and cooped-up at home.

Fourth-grader, Reese Logan, said, “I’ve just been at my house and I haven’t really been doing anything.”

Fifth-grader, Eli Wilson, said “We were going to go on this big field trip to South Carolina, but they cancelled it because of coronavirus.”

Cancellations put parents like Gerald Wilburn of Oak Hill in a bind.

“Both of us work and baby sitters can be $75 a day for us,” Wilburn said. “With three kids, sometimes that makes it tough.”

Eli Wilson said his family makes sure to do something fun at the end of the day.

“We usually stay home while my parents are at work and then do something fun after,” said Wilson.

The CDC recommends people practice social distancing. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another, within about six feet.

However, Dr. Ayne Amjad said there are safe ways to keep kids active and engaged during this time.

“I wouldn’t encourage you and your children to have more play dates with more children and other things like that. But going outside is good, going on a hike… playing in your own backyard is good,” said Amjad.

Experts suggest individual outdoor activities like biking and hiking, or sports like tennis where equipment is not shared and it is easier to keep a good distance from each other.

“You can’t stand to keep them in the house all day,” said Wilburn. “Kids are active and crazy, and it’s just good to get them out and let them move around and burn off a little bit of energy.”