‘It does give us hope’: One of the first people to receive polio vaccine becomes one of the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The newest approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19 has been administered to some of the first frontline workers in Virginia.

Over the course of three scaled-down vaccination events, the first of which took place Wednesday morning, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Public Information Officer Catherine Long said about 100 people will receive the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“These events are smaller than our events will likely be in the future,” Long said. “We wanted to give our teams an opportunity to get a couple under their belts so we can expand them in the future.”

At the vaccination site Wednesday morning, the energy among volunteers and healthcare workers was palpable.

“We’ve been working here at the Health Department, along with Richmond City Health Department, we’ve been working as a great team through this entire pandemic, and have been waiting for vaccination to become available,” Public Health Nurse Shirley Bakka said. “So it’s very exciting because we know that the vaccination is going to be a key part of controlling this pandemic and eventually ending the pandemic.”

As a young girl in Minnesota, Bakka was one of the first to receive the oral polio vaccine in the Twin Cities area.

Shirley Bakka becomes one of the first in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota to receive the polio vaccine. (Provided by Shirley Bakka)

“I was scared at first, looking at the nurse as I stood in line holding my dad’s hand,” Bakka said. “I cried. But when it was all done, I reported that the vaccine tasted good.”

After receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine, Bakka said she has no muscle soreness, but that everyone is different. At Wednesday’s immunization event, those receiving the vaccine would be led to a monitoring area to make sure they didn’t have an adverse effects to the shot within a 15-minute time frame after it was administered.

“As a child, I said that the vaccine tasted good, the polio vaccine tasted good; but today, after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, I want to say that it feels good because it does give us hope,” Bakka said. “Vaccines do save lives, vaccines give us all a little more freedom.”

Bakka tells 8News that she enjoys her work as a Public Health Nurse, specializing in immunizations, because she gets to help people and educate them on how they can protect their loved ones and their communities by getting vaccinated.

City of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney spoke at a brief press conference Wednesday morning to commemorate the historic vaccination event, though he will not be in the first group of people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is literally and figuratively the shot in the arm the city needs to win the battle against COVID-19,” Stoney said. “Nurses, doctors, and public health workers are getting vaccinated first for a reason. They are on the front lines. These frontline heroes provide vital public health services from testing to treatment to vaccination. They look out for us and we have to look out for them.”

According to a release, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is expected to receive 370,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I understand if you’re cautious, I get that, about taking the vaccine, for one reason or another. If you are, I encourage you to use this time to read up on the vaccine,” Stoney said. “I can’t wait to join a number of people already and around the City of Richmond who’ve already rolled up their sleeves, because the bigger our team of vaccinated Richmonders grows, the better chance we have in beating the pandemic for good.”

Such was the result of the polio vaccine, which devastated the U.S. in the 1940s. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the infectious disease disabled an average of more than 35,000 people in the U.S. a year at its peak.

One of those people was Bakka’s uncle, who, she said, was hospitalized in an iron lung for two weeks.

“He remained there for one year and 11 days,” she said. “The whole family had symptoms, but he was the only one who developed paralysis.”

Due to widespread vaccination, polio has been declared eliminated in the U.S. since 1979, with no cases of the disease originating on U.S. soil since then.

Bakka is hopeful that history will repeat itself once more.

“It’s very exciting because we know that the vaccination is going to be a key part of controlling this pandemic and eventually ending the pandemic, so just to actually receive the vaccine after many, many long months of hearing about it, of knowing how many people have suffered and died and families that have been affected, is just very exciting that — to have this hope,” Bakka said. “We are on a road back to health and to getting out of the pandemic.”