IRS: First Economic Impact Payments deposited into taxpayers’ bank accounts

National Coronavirus Coverage
Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday the IRS announced they have deposited the first of the Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts.

The IRS made the announcement in a tweet adding that they plan to continue issuing the payments as fast as they can.

