Hot Topic closing all stores due to COVID-19, will pay all employees

(WJBF) – Clothing retailer Hot Topic has announced they will close all stores due to health risks from the coronavirus.
The closure will run from Tuesday, March 17th until March 30th.
During this time, the company states all employees will continue to be paid.
You can view their release below:
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Tennessee posts new resources to help employees, employers impacted by COVID-19
- Northam orders 10-patron limit in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters
- Vanderbilt confirms ‘several’ students tested positive with COVID-19
- “It’s somewhat the new normal,” Food City CEO talks shortages, sanitation and the changing landscape of the supermarket industry
- TDH: 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19, no additional cases reported in our region
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park: Visitor Centers closed due coronavirus concerns
- TDOT: Crews working to clear I-40 West after overhead sign falls to road after Knoxville crash
- Virginia Department of Corrections no longer allowing volunteers, offender visitations at facilities