Health officials: Louisiana mother with COVID-19 delivers baby prematurely

by: Nikki McGee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WKRN) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office in Louisiana announced a baby has died after a COVID-19 positive mother went into early labor. 

According to the coroner’s office, the mother went to the hospital with shortness of breath and was placed on a ventilator. She tested positive for COVID-19. Her pregnancy went into pre-term labor and she ultimately delivered the baby prematurely.

Health officials say they considered this a COVID-19-related death.

