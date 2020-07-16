Georgia governor explicitly voids mask orders in 15 localities

File-This July 2, 2019, file photo shows Georgia republican Governor Brian Kemp during a roundtable discussion on Georgia’s healthcare challenges at Christ Community Health Center in Augusta, Ga. A federal judge on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, temporarily blocked Georgia’s restrictive new abortion law from taking effect, following the lead of other judges who have blocked similar measures in other states. The law signed in May by Kemp bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women realize they’re expecting. It allows for limited exceptions. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp is explicitly banning Georgia’s cities and counties from ordering people to wear masks in public places.

He’s voiding orders that at least 15 local governments across the state had adopted even though Kemp had earlier said cities and counties had no power to order masks.

The Republican governor has instead been trying to encourage voluntary mask wearing.

An increasing number of other states order residents to wear masks in public, including Alabama, which announced such a ban Wednesday.

Kemp’s move is likely to infuriate local officials in communities that had acted, including Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah, Rome and the governor’s hometown of Athens-Clarke County.