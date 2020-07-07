Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19

(WJHL) – Country music icon Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are both currently quarantining because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post, it’s a cautionary move after they may have been exposed to the virus, as well as the “Garth/Trisha camp.”

They will be quarantining for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

The July 7 Facebook concert has been rescheduled for a later date while the pair are in quarantine.

