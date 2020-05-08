Frontier Airlines reverses “middle seat” policy amid criticism

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Frontier Airlines is dropping a new program to charge customers $39 to keep the middle seat next to them open on flights.

The reversal follows criticism from lawmakers that the airline was profiting from the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Barry Biffle informed three Democratic lawmakers the airline was rescinding the program in a letter Wednesday.

“We recognize the concerns raised that we are profiting from safety, and this was never our intent.,” said Biffle.

He added, “We simply wanted to provide our customers with an option for more space.”

