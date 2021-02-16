‘Face diapers not required’: Florida restaurant mask policy going viral

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — No mask? No problem at one Hernando County restaurant.

The policy posted on Beckjanck’s Food Shack Facebook page is going viral on social media.

Owner Jesse Fox said he wants customers to know wearing a mask is not required for customers or staff.

“We did a post just trying to be proactive letting everybody know what the mask requirement is or isn’t at Beckyjack’s because some people were coming in they were surprised that we weren’t wearing masks,” said Fox.

The viral post is a photo with the caption: “Face diapers not required! Everyone welcome”

The post has been shared hundreds of times and commented on by thousands.

“We’re getting a ton of feedback both positive and negative,” said Fox.

“It’s just very stressful and disrespectful,” said Lori Carroll who was in town visiting from Orange County. She said she was disappointed to see establishments not making customers wear masks.



“I feel like I’m out of state almost. That’s how I feel because the whole not wearing the mask thing is absolutely ridiculous,” Carroll said. “They need to educate themselves.

Fox said it is not required in Hernando County and said he’s following the original CDC guidelines that healthy people don’t need to wear one.

“I don’t feel like I am going against the grain. I feel like I’m using common sense,” Fox said.

According to the CDC website, the agency leaves decisions about restaurant mask rules to local governments.

The agency classifies outdoor dining as a higher risk, and indoor dining as the highest risk when eating out.

The owner of Beckyjack’s Food Shack says if the county required people to wear a mask in restaurants, he would follow that rule.