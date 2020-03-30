Dollar General offering 10% discount to medical personnel, first responders, National Guardsmen

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollar General is giving a discount on most merchandise to those who are serving on the front lines of battling the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release from Dollar General, medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen can receive a 10% discount when they present their employment badge at more than 16,300 stores.

The offer is valid through April 30 and could possibly be extended, depending on the coming weeks.

The discount not apply with additional Dollar General coupons and cannot be used to purchase the following:

Gift cards

All phone cards

Prepaid Visa cards

Prepaid wireless handsets

Lottery tickets

Rug Doctor rentals

Tobacco

Alcohol

Dollar General had also previously announced that the first hour of every morning would be dedicated to senior customers.

