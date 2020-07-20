Delta enacts stricter mask enforcement, requiring special screening for those who claim to be unable to wear mask

(CNN) – Starting Monday, Delta Airlines says it will be following a much stricter enforcement policy on its mask requirement.

Delta even goes as far to say people who can’t cover their faces for medical reasons should consider staying home.

If a person unable to wear a flag does want to fly, Delta will require those passengers to complete a phone health screening first.

Delta will then use the results to determine if a given traveler can board its aircraft without a mask.

